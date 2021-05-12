It’s David versus Goliath… but not as you know it. The all-new Puma ST – the first Ford Performance SUV in Europe – took centre stage in an epic clash against a small but mighty version of itself in a thrilling new film released by Ford.

Puma ST vs. Puma RC pitted the 200 PS Puma ST high performance compact SUV – driven by rally star Louise Cook – against a 1/10 scale radio-controlled (RC) replica – driven by professional RC racer Lee Martin – in a dramatic race against the clock.

