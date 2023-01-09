David Xuereb has been appointed chairman of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

The appointment was made following consultation with social partners, the government said in a statement. He is the seventh MCESD chairman.

Xuereb, an architect by profession, served as chairman of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise and has managed established companies during his career where he was entrusted with major projects both in Malta and abroad.

Over the years, he has been active in the fields of sustainable design and the green industry. He has taught, given presentations and given speeches at various universities and institutions, with particular interests on sustainability, the environment and climate change.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul thanked outgoing chairman James Pearsall for his work and congratulated Xuereb for this new post. He said he was convinced that Xuereb will strive to strengthen social dialogue.