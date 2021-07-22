David Xuereb, until recently the president of the Chamber of Commerce, is to be appointed chairman of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, the government has announced.
He succeeds Manuel Mallia who held the role while he served as a Labour MP, He is to become Malta's high commissioner to London.
Xuereb, an architect by profession with a focus on sustainable development, is also a director of Malta Enterprise and the Building and Construction Authority.
