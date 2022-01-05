Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that Canadian international Alphonso Davies had become their ninth player to test positive for Covid, two days ahead of their first Bundesliga match of 2022.

“He (Davies) is doing well and is in house quarantine,” Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern are set to host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday but the visitors’ sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed the Munich club want to postpone.

