Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has been ruled out of the club’s “upcoming games” with a hamstring injury, the German side announced on Sunday.

Davies suffered the injury in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Mainz.

The Canada defender fell to the turf after just nine minutes against Mainz, holding the back of his left hamstring, and was substituted.

Bayern released a statement saying Davies “will be out of action for the upcoming games”.

