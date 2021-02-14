GŻIRA UNITED 1

Davis 77 pen

LIJA ATHLETIC 0

GŻIRA UNITED

A. Curmi-6, Steve Borg-6, S. Pisani-6, D. Xuereb-6, M. Davis-6.5, N. Portelli-6, M. Maia-6, Sacha Borg-6, B. Atajic-6, F. Pinheiro-5.5 (71 A. Cohen), Jefferson-5.5.

LIJA ATHLETIC

L. Bonnici-6.5, C. Cassar-6, I. Borg-6, F. Brandan-6.5, H. Wood-5.5, W. Serrano-5.5, M. Jimenez-6, J. Gill-5.5, C. Giordimaina, G. Virano-6 (84 D. Scerri), C. Flores-5.5.

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: Sacha Borg, Portelli, Xuereb, I. Borg, Giordimaina.

Red card: 90’ Giordimaina (L) 90

BOV Player of the Match: Martin Davis (Gżira).

A penalty 13 minutes from time enabled Gżira United to keep the pace with leaders Ħamrun Spartans and second-placed Hibernians, as they edged Lija Athletic 1-0.

The result was quite harsh on Lija considering that they shared the exchanges for long stretches and definitely did not deserve to leave the pitch empty-handed. They had their fair share of scoring opportunities, controlling well their more-quoted opponents.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta