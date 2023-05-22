A day centre for the elderly was opened in Pembroke on Monday.
The opening was made by the minister for the elderly, Jo Etienne Abela, along with officials from the Active Aging Department and Pembroke local council.
The minister said the centre will offer varied activities for the elderly community in Pembroke and the surrounding area.
Further information is available on telephone number 21650940 or aacc.gov.mt.
