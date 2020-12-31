Three days of solemn adoration of the Blessed Eucharist are being held at Xagħra basilica. The adoration started yesterday and continues today and tomorrow.

Today, vespers will be sung at 6pm, followed by concelebrated Mass led by archpriest Carmelo Refalo at 6.30pm.

Mgr Lawrenz Sciberras will deliver the sermon. After Mass the Te Deum will be sung. The Voci Angeliche choir will also take part.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Day, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, Masses will be celebrated at 6am, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 and at 5 and 7.30pm. Vespers in Maltese will be sung at 4.15pm, followed by concelebrated Mass, led by Mgr Refalo, at 5pm.

Mgr Sciberras will again deliver the sermon and the Voci Angeliche choir will participate.

Meanwhile, the 125th edition of Ix-Xagħra, the parish magazine, is being distributed to parishioners.

The parish calendar for 2021 has been reprinted after it was sold out. It is available from the parish centre.