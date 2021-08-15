The Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry report has confirmed our deepest suspicions – that the country is not run by a democratically elected government but a small cabal of businessmen and politicians.

In fact, former prime minister Joseph Muscat had admitted as such when he said, "In an economy and society like Malta, the country is run by not more than 10 people..."

He had gone on to say that this was the "real economy" and that it was crucial to maintain close and constant contact with these persons, otherwise decisions would not be taken, and there would be a gap between the state and the economy.

This statement was made with a certain air of nonchalance – with the attitude of a hard-nosed pragmatic politician stating the obvious about what has to be done to get the wheels and cogs of the economy clanging into gear.

But the declaration made so cavalierly is an admission that the government under Muscat did not function as a fair, regulated, lawful administrator of the affairs of state. On the contrary, it existed and functioned as a sort of franchise or front of office for various private business interests.

This may seem to be a way of overcoming bureaucracy and getting things moving. In reality, it belies every notion of fairness and openness, and results in corruption across the board.

What would happen if, for example, one of these 10 so-called economic titans set his sights on the development on a large swathe of pristine ODZ land which was not designated for development?

What if the development of the area would have devastating effects on the ecology of the area? What if it would destroy long-standing farmsteads? What if it would result in an irreversible eye- sore on an area of high landscape value?

Under the Muscatian system, these considerations would be flicked away just like a speck of dandruff. Studies about the proposed beneficial effects of the project on the economy, employment and Malta's status would be produced by the usual sycophantic experts (who would also be receiving slews of direct orders for their docility).

Any adverse impacts would be dismissed by government-appointed Planning Board members and the project would sail through. The whole mechanism of fair hearings, scientific appraisal and citizen participation would be bypassed.

The same short-circuiting of transparent and equitable processes also takes place whenever certain business interests are awarded direct orders for millions of euros, hoovering up huge amounts of public funds which could be used in a far more beneficial manner, and hobbling any form of competition in the process.

What chance does an ordinary citizen have when they object to any proposal – however heinous – of Muscat’s Magic Group of Ten? - Claire Bonello

Under this so-called “real economy”, a small group of people run roughshod over the rights of others and over all forms of regulation.

What chance does an ordinary citizen have when they object to any proposal – however heinous – of Muscat’s Magic Group of Ten? Can citizens rely on the once-admired civil service? On any of the regulators? On the police force?

Evidently not. As seen from the repugnant Electrogas deal, the Vitals debacle, the AUM public land giveaway, the ITS affair and so many other examples, every single body which could have been expected to give an objective and fair appraisal of the projects proposed was effectively (and willingly) castrated or replaced by uncritical government appointees or consultants.

The legal and regulatory framework was intentionally dismantled just so the projects of the Magic Circle could be effected. Keith Schembri summarised it aptly when he said, “The word ‘No’ does not exist”.

As the board of inquiry noted, it was confronted with situations whereby, although the established procedures dictated by good governance appear to be followed on paper, they were, in fact, only the means by which those involved managed to accomplish their goals.

Given this free rein to power in all spheres and to unimaginable profit, it is no wonder that any journalistic investigation into such dirty deals was viewed with annoyance as an obstacle to be removed.

I am convinced this culture of impunity and lawlessness was the reason for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

This dark chapter in the country’s history is far from over. Even as we study the conclusions of the Board of Inquiry, precisely the same modus operandi continues to be adopted by various ministers, with enormous amounts of public funds being funnelled to select persons for unnecessary projects, as regulatory entities are stuffed with compliant yes-men and women and calls for transparency are dismissed.

Just when the country faces huge existential challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation and the effects of the pandemic, the government seems to be dead set on repeating the tragic mistakes of the past – with even more disastrous results.

Because try as we might to postpone them, days of reckoning inevitably arrive.