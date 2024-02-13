Brahim Diaz scored an incredible solo goal as Real Madrid won 1-0 away at RB Leipzig in Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg.

Leipzig were energetic but wasteful early, frequently undoing their good work with poor decision-making in the final third. 

The hosts were made to pay early in the second half when Diaz opened the scoring. 

Drafted into the side in place of the injured Jude Bellingham, Diaz danced past five Leipzig defenders before curling an inch-perfect shot inside the far post. 

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

