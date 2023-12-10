A fundraising reception organised by the db Foundation and sponsored by the db Group raised €27,000 for the Malta Community Chest Fund. The event was held at db San Antonio’s Kosy Bar on November 18.

President George Vella, who attended the event, thanked the foundation for keeping the MCCF and other organisations in mind in its mission to give back to society and remember those who are less fortunate.

“Many of us in this country are comfortable, but we cannot forget those who do not enjoy those same comforts, either financially, emotionally or socially. There are many people who seek support from charitable organisations and thankfully this country is blessed with organisations willing to help, and with generous people willing to donate,” Vella said.

Sandra Sladden, chairperson of the db Foundation board, said the foundation was set up to help big and small causes.

“Sometimes we support the work of big organisations like MCCF, Caritas or Puttinu, but as a foundation we are also looking for those small organisations who do a lot of good in our communities but we don’t often hear about them,” she said, adding that smaller organisations usually struggled to secure funds due to lack of visibility.

Sladden thanked Veronica Debono for the initiative to set up a foundation and Silvio Debono for his generosity in providing the foundation with the necessary funding and support.

The sum donated by the 350 people attending the event will be presented to the MCCF during L-Istrina.

The db Foundation board is chaired by Sladden, who has vast experience in the public sector, the legal profession and voluntary initiatives.

The board’s other members include fashion designer Luke Azzopardi, doctor and singer Gianluca Bezzina, lecturer and former journalist Natalino Fenech and db Group director Alan Debono.