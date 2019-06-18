Concrete hoarding of the controversial db Group City Centre Project, located on the former ITS site in St George's Bay, has been placed on the pavement, forcing pedestrians into the road.

Photos sent in by a reader show the concrete hoarding was erected on the outer edge of the pavement.

"We had to walk to the side of the road to arrive at our parked car,” the reader said.

The €300 million City Centre project, which includes a 37-storey tower and 17-storey hotel, was approved by the Planning Authority in September despite an unprecedented 4,500 objections from the public, local councils and NGOs. Works have started on the demolition of the former ITS building.

An appeal against the decision was filed in November by 17 entities, including Pembroke, Swieqi and St Julian’s local councils and several environmental groups, following a crowdfunding drive that raised over €26,000.

In March, residents, NGOs and three local councils filed two lawsuits appealing the decision of the Planning Tribunal giving the go ahead to the development.

The lawsuits seek "a transparent and sustainable resolution regarding a list of legal issues which have remained unresolved", the appellants had said in a statement.

The appellants are insisting that the Planning Authority's permit breached Maltese law since the process did not follow the principle of natural justice and relevant legal procedures.