German logistics company DB Schenker said on Thursday it had resumed deliveries to Britain from the EU after suspending them for more than a week due to post-Brexit red tape.

“After a brief interruption, DB Schenker is resuming its land transport from the European Union to the UK,” a company statement said.

The group, a subsidiary of state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn, had halted deliveries for an indefinite period from January 13.

DB Schenker said it has worked “side by side” with customers and will now only accept deliveries if related export and import documents “meet the minimum requirements in terms of completeness and accuracy.

“For the smooth delivery of the shipments, it is essential that the necessary customs documents are available.”

At the time of the suspension, the company said only “around 10 per cent” of deliveries were accompanied by complete and correct paperwork.

In Thursday’s statement, it said the halt had “become necessary after DB Schenker identified significant problems in the market in dealing with the customs formalities that have arisen since Brexit.”

The company urged EU customers to advise British recipients of the importance of cooperating with new customs clearance rules.

The post-Brexit trade agreement concluded on Christmas Eve ended the free movement of goods between the EU and Britain.

Owing to extra red tape, firms and consumers are seeing higher prices to import and export items, and logistics companies such as France-based DPD have suspended cross-Channel deliveries.

DB Schenker said it typically handles around half a million shipments from continental Europe to the UK every year.