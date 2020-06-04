Criticism levelled by NGOs and three councils against the revised plans submitted by the db Group for the ITS project have been described as “not true” with the developer claiming that the biggest threat facing Pembroke residents is “the absence of truth”.

In a joint statement published on Wednesday, 10 NGOs and the Pembroke, St Julian’s and Swieqi councils said the revised plans for the project fell short of what was expected and were unacceptable.

They noted there had been no significant changes in the massing of the project, claiming residents would still be “buried” behind the development.

In a statement on Thursday, db noted that contrary to what the objectors claimed, the tower had been downsized by 18% through the reduction of seven floors, while the hotel building was reduced by three floors, making the entire project 19,000 square metres smaller than the maximum allowed by the local plan.

Furthermore, the developable area had been reduced by 50,000 square metres, the statement read.

Reacting to criticism on the shadowing effects of the upcoming building on neighbouring residences, db said the maximum impact would range from 30 minutes in June to 90 minutes in December.

db is insisting that contrary to the concerns raised by the objectors, the “upmarket development” will positively impact residents as it would serve as a “barrier” to Paceville.

The group also refuted criticism that the project would threaten nearby Natura 2000 sites saying they would be untouched while comprehensive studies were carried out as part of the environmental impact assessment.

As for Għar Ħarq Ħamiem, part of which lay under the site, it was pointed out that the revised proposal had reduced excavation by almost 60,000 square metres while there would be an eight-storey rock layer underneath the development which would be vertically above it.

The group also noted that public area had been increased by almost 40% up to 7,000 square metres, while a planning gain of €1.5 million was being paid by db for community projects in Pembroke.

When it came to traffic, it was pointed out that the planned tunnel would ease the situation as all vehicular traffic to St George’s Bay would be diverted through it.

While noting that the group was addressing certain concerns, db Group CEO Arthur Gauci said that the only threat for residents was not the project itself but those who he said wanted to hide the truth.

Controversial project on various fronts

The db project on the site of the former ITS in Pembroke has attracted widespread opposition and some 6,000 objections.

Though a permit had been issued, which was upheld following an appeal before the environmental planning review tribunal, it was subsequently annulled by a court. The decision was because one of the planning board members who had given the go-ahead had a conflict of interest.

Consequently, the planning process had to restart from scratch and it is currently at public consultation stage.

Apart from the design, the project has also stirred controversy as the land in question measuring about 25,000 square metres had been transferred to db from the government following a request for proposals.

Last March, an investigation by the National Audit Office raised questions on the regularity of the manner in which the transfer had been handled but said it agreed with the €60 million valuation of the site - the price which db will be paying over a number of years.