Frank de Boer begins his reign as Netherlands coach on Wednesday hoping to continue the revival of an exciting Dutch team following the departure of previous coach Ronald Koeman for Barcelona.

His team take on Mexico in a friendly before two UEFA Nations League clashes with Italy and Bosnia & Herzegovina provide the first of a number of challenges facing him in his daunting new job.

Koeman has laid the groundwork for De Boer, revitalising a moribund ‘Oranje’ team and giving them a flamboyant style of play that harks back to the golden days of Dutch football.

