Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard on Thursday were both absent from Belgium’s final training session before their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy.
Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium’s 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.
De Bruyne is struggling with an ankle ligament injury while Hazard has a hamstring problem, although the Real Madrid forward did participate in part of training Wednesday, according to Belgian media.
