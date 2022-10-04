Kevin De Bruyne has tipped Phil Foden to reach new heights once the Manchester City star is allowed to take a leading role later in his career.

Foden hit a hat-trick in City’s 6-3 rout of arch rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England forward’s goal-scoring feats at the Etihad Stadium were only part of an outstanding all-round display that underlined his emergence as one of City’s key players.

With Erling Haaland also scoring a treble in the Manchester derby to maintain his blistering form, City’s firepower looks even more formidable than last season.

But City midfielder De Bruyne says the best is still to come from Foden, who currently plays on the flanks for Pep Guardiola’s team.

