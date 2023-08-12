Manchester City could be without Kevin De Bruyne for a number of weeks after he suffered the recurrence of a hamstring injury as the defending champions opened the Premier League season with a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

Erling Haaland scored twice before Rodri completed the scoring to give City a perfect start to their quest to become the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles.

But the night was soured for Pep Guardiola’s men by the sight of De Bruyne limping off midway through the first-half.

The Belgian had suffered a hamstring tear in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter two months ago.

