Kevin De Bruyne inspired a Manchester City fightback on his first taste of Premier League action for five months to beat Newcastle 3-2 and close to within two points of the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

The Belgian came off the bench to score and set up Oscar Bobb’s stoppage time winner to announce his comeback from a long-term hamstring injury in style.

A cruel late twist for Newcastle saw Eddie Howe’s men succumb to a sixth defeat in their last seven Premier League games.

But a point would have been more than Newcastle deserved after being thoroughly outplayed but for two goals in two first-half minutes that threatened to frustrate the champions.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com