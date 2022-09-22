Kevin De Bruyne score one goal and made the other for Belgium to secure a rare 2-1 win over Wales in Brussels and keep the Red Devils’ slim chance of reaching the Nations League semi-finals alive.

De Bruyne claimed before the game that he was “bored” of facing Wales on the international stage, but Belgium had won just two of the previous eight meetings between the sides over the last 10 years.

That included a famous victory for the Welsh in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, but there was no repeat for the severely depleted visitors on Thursday.

