Kevin De Bruyne said he got a taste for what he was missing during a five-month injury layoff after inspiring Manchester City to come from behind to secure a crucial 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Belgian came off the bench to score and set up Oscar Bobb’s stoppage-time winner in his first Premier League appearance since suffering a hamstring tear on the opening day of the season.

“I’m dead honestly, it was crazy,” De Bruyne told TNT Sports. “I missed this. I had a big injury and I needed the time.

“It was more willpower than anything else but it was crazy.

“I know I’m not able to do that for 90 minutes at the moment, but I can put in a shift for 20-25 mins.

“I feel it in my lungs with the cold, but it can’t be any better than this.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com