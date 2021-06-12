Kevin De Bruyne will miss Belgium’s first game of Euro 2020 against Russia in Saint Petersburg on Saturday as he continues his recovery from the facial fractures he suffered in the Champions League final.

The Manchester City midfielder stayed behind in Belgium when Roberto Martinez’s side travelled to Russia, but he hopes to be ready for the team’s second Group B match next Thursday.

“I am aiming to be ready for the game against Denmark,” De Bruyne told Uefa.com.

The 29-year-old suffered the injuries from a tackle by Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger in Porto last month.

De Bruyne had to be substituted and watched on as his City teammates lost 1-0.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta