Kevin De Bruyne fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League as the Belgian’s sublime free-kick sealed a 1-0 win against lowly Leicester on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were without Erling Haaland at the King Power Stadium after the Norwegian failed to recover from an ankle injury.

But De Bruyne ensured the prolific striker wasn’t missed by the champions as he netted with a superb set-piece in the second half.

City’s first away win in their last four games moved them one point above second placed Arsenal, who host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Since their damaging loss at Liverpool, City have recovered with successive league victories to underline their determination to win a fifth title in six years.

