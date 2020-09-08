Kevin De Bruyne credited the influence of Pep Guardiola after becoming the first Manchester City player to be named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) player of the year.

The rest of the PFA team of the year is dominated by Premier League champions Liverpool with five players, while Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was handed a merit award for his role in the fight against child poverty.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta