Real Madrid managed to blunt Manchester City’s goalscoring phenom Erling Haaland in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, but there was no stopping the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian’s thunderbolt at the Bernabeu left the tie delicately balanced at 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s second leg, but with City oozing confidence thanks to a 100 percent record in 14 home games in 2023.

Pep Guardiola’s men are four matches away from becoming just the second side to ever win the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

A fifth league title in six seasons is as good as won with a maximum of three points needed from City’s final three games.

Manchester United will have their chance to prevent the Red Devils’ treble in 1998/99 being matched in the FA Cup final.

