Kevin De Bruyne underwent “a small operation” on his face on Saturday morning and “will rejoin the team on Monday”, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said.

“We decided that Kevin De Bruyne finally needed a small intervention, which took place today. He will rejoin the team on Monday,” the Spanish coach told a news conference ahead of a friendly against Croatia.

The Manchester City playmaker suffered fractures to his nose and left eye socket after a collision with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final a week ago.

