Manchester United’s David de Gea was dropped from the Spain squad on Friday, with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya a surprise inclusion by coach Luis Enrique.

De Gea has not played for Spain since October 2020 but he was in the previous squad in November and has been in excellent form for United this season.

Luis Enrique may have doubts about De Gea’s distribution in his system and it was notable he praised that aspect of Raya’s game in a press conference on Friday.

“He has been doing very well for a long time and I really want to see him in the context of the national team,” said Luis Enrique.

