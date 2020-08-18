David de Gea says he has faith in his abilities despite a torrent of criticism in recent months and questions over whether he should remain Manchester United’s first choice goalkeeper.
The 29-year-old Spanish international’s position has come under increasing pressure due to the form shown by Dean Henderson on loan at Premier League rivals Sheffield United.
