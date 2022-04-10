Luuk de Jong headed in a 92nd-minute winner on Sunday as Barcelona prevailed in a five-goal thriller against Levante to return to second in La Liga.

De Jong’s late goal, his sixth in the league for Barca, proved the decisive moment in a 3-2 victory in Valencia but it was the introduction of the 19-year-old Pedri off the bench that turned the momentum of the contest.

Asked if the team are too reliant on Pedri, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said: “I wouldn’t put it like that but he is an extraordinary player. I don’t hold back any praise, he is a player who excites people and makes a difference.”

