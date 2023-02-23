Frenkie de Jong was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but the Barcelona midfielder resisted, despite pressure on him from all angles to make the switch.

On Thursday he will lead Barca's midfield against the Red Devils and his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, where he might have played this season -- safe in the knowledge his decision has been vindicated.

Ten Hag was keen on reuniting with the 25-year-old, while Barcelona's financial situation meant they would have been happy to get De Jong's wages off the books and bank a significant transfer fee.

However De Jong was at home in the Catalan capital, even though his compatriot Ronald Koeman had been replaced in Barcelona's dugout by Xavi Hernandez, less convinced by the midfielder, signed in 2019 from Ajax for 75 million euros ($80 million).

