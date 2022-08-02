Young Belgium striker Charles De Ketelaere was due to complete his transfer to Milan from Brugge on Tuesday, Italian media reported.

The 21-year-old, who has eight Belgium caps, arrived in Milan on Monday night and was greeted by a few fans.

He began his medical in the morning ahead of signing his contract with the Serie A champions.

De Ketelaere tweeted a tribute to home-town club Brugge, which he joined at the age of seven, on Twitter.

“I want to thank Club Bruges for giving me the opportunity since I was a child to belong to their ranks, for making my dreams come true, for having trained me as a professional player,” he wrote on Monday evening.

Milan reportedly offered 35 million euros ($36 million) including bonuses.

