Former boxing great Oscar De La Hoya said Friday he has been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, forcing cancellation of his one-off comeback bout against Vitor Belfort next week.

De La Hoya, 48, said in a video posted on Twitter that he had been admitted to hospital for treatment despite being fully vaccinated.

“Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend,” De La Hoya said.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.”

