A get-together for all past students of De La Salle College (1939-2022) is being held at De La Salle College, Cottonera, on Saturday, July 9, at 7pm.

Those attending will be treated to a barbecue buffet, music and fun activities. The occasion will also serve to reminisce about the students’ teenage years. One may obtain more details by calling the organiser, Brian Decelis, on 7936 3255.

The De La Salle Brothers, expelled from France in 1903, came to Malta and opened a school at Cospicua that same year. A few months later, they opened another school in Sliema.

These two schools are today De La Salle College, at Cottonera, and Stella Maris College, in Ġzira.

From 1947 to 1973 they were in charge of the Government Training College for male teachers in Ta’ Giorni. Besides the two colleges, the De La Salle Brothers have a retreat house in Santa Marija Estate, Mellieħa.