In spring of 1999, some 120 students from the six Form V classes of De La Salle College said goodbye to each other, some for the very last time. But on July 12 more than 90 of them met on campus, rekindled memories and revisited classrooms, corridors and grounds.

Indeed, it was a special and memorable 20th school leaving anniversary reunion through which they reconnected with each other and with some of their former teachers.

Even more special was seeing Bro Edward Galea FSC, 94, welcoming all students with a short prayer, followed by a roll call and assembly.

Even if silently, they all thanked their teachers and mentors from whom they gained the fundamental skills they have and use in everyday life in whatever course life has taken them. This especially applies to the Lasallian spirit which animated all the years they spent at De La Salle College.

It was a night to cherish and remember. It was actually another fitting occasion through which the Lasallian family is celebrating the tercentenary of the death of St John Baptist De La Salle.