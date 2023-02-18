Malta's carnival is an event that has been celebrated for centuries in many countries around the world, and the De La Salle College Junior School is no exception.

On Friday, February 17, educators and students came together to celebrate this wonderful festival of colours, costumes, creativity, dance and music.

The preparations for this joyous occasion began many weeks ago, with the aim of creating an unforgettable experience for students from Year 1 to Year 6. This celebration reflects one of our school's core principles - a sense of community. As Lasallian educators, we strive to instil the love of community within our students and amongst each other. Our community is of utmost importance, and that is why there are several events that bring us together through collaboration and teamwork while having fun.

The celebration started with an idea that grew into something much more spectacular. More people got involved in making costumes, creating dance routines, and involving parents who volunteered to help with hair, make-up, food, and distribution of healthy treats for the children to enjoy. This year, the school also reached out to a youth centre that our school priest helps to take care of. Together, educators and teenagers from this youth centre worked on creating a positive, fun, and energetic show for the children to enjoy.

Furthermore, the event was linked to another school project. De La Salle promotes reading through weekly challenges to encourage students to love reading rather than see it as a chore. For this carnival activity, the students were given an extra challenge which was to relate their costume to a book character! It was heartwarming to see the many students happily showing off their costumes and characters.

A colourful school.

After a few years where celebrations had stopped because of COVID-19 restrictions, De La Salle returned to carnival celebrations with a big bang. With educators dancing, parents helping, children cheering and even a float present, it was a memorable day that everyone present will remember and continue to talk about.

We are proud of our students, educators, and parents who worked together to create this wonderful event. It was a perfect example of how our school community can come together to create something magical, despite the challenges we face. Congratulations to everyone who made this event a success!

On behalf of De La Salle College Junior School we would like to thank the Lasallian community for making this event possible especially all parents who helped out on the day and My Lens Priscilla for the amazing photos.

Svetlana Fenech is an educator at De La Salle College Junior School