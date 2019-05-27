Staff at De La Salle College, Cottonera, recently held their end-of-scholastic-year lunch at the Londoner British Pub, Smart City. The event was attended by college director Bro. Martin Borg, FSC, and numerous staff members. This year the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools and the Lasallian family are marking the 300th anniversary of the death of St John Baptist de La Salle, patron saint of teachers.
