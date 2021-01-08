Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt has become the third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus this week, the Italian champions said on Friday.

De Ligt follows team-mates Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado in missing this weekend’s league match against Sassuolo as well as next Sunday’s trip to Inter Milan and January 20’s Italian Super Cup final with Napoli due to the illness.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19,” Juve said.

