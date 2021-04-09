Former World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi, now a member of Italy’s coaching staff, has been hospitalised in Rome with Covid-19, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

The 37-year-old former Roma captain was one of four members of Italy’s staff who were infected during recent 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in an outbreak which has also hit eight players.

After a week, De Rossi’s condition with a persistent fever and cough required more in-depth tests which revealed pneumonia, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport reported.

