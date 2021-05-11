Victoria Mayor Josef Schembri recently unveiled a memorial plaque close to the Cathedral Square inside the Citadel to honour one of city’s most eminent sons – Canon Francesco Agius, known as De Soldanis. It was blessed by Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, archdeacon of the Gozo Cathedral.

Agius was the fifth child of GioAndrea and Valenzia Soltana. He was born in Rabat on October 31, 1712 and baptised the following day, feast of All Saints, at the parish church of St George.

Growing up, he proved himself a talented and precocious child and his father offered him the best education available at that time, at the Scuola della Matrice.

Before long, his great intellectual ability was brought to the attention of Paolo Alpheran de Bussan, bishop of Malta and Gozo, who probably invited him to become a cleric. On October 27, 1729, during his first pastoral visit to Gozo, Bishop Alpheran elected him, together with four others, canon of the Collegiate Chapter of the Gozo Matrice. It was four days before his 17th birthday.

De Soldanis is the author of the first history of Gozo, the first printed grammar of the Maltese language, author of the first dictionary of the language of these islands and the first librarian of what is now the National Library of Malta.

Soon after he became canon, De Soldanis acquired a house in front of the church, a place that was probably pulled down in the 1880s to make way for the cathedral square. He remained Canon of the Matrice until the end of his life.

He died in Valletta on January 30, 1770, and the grandmaster accorded him a special funeral. He was buried in the crypt of the collegiate parish of Saint Paul Shipwrecked.

The plaque inscription with a bronze bust medallion of De Soldanis, designed by Daniel Mercieca, was set up by the Gozo Cathedral Chapter in conjunction with the Victoria council. It was supposed to be unveiled last year, the 250th anniversary of his death, but due to the pandemic it had to be postponed.