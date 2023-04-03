Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi thanked Graham Potter on Monday for his positive influence on the Seagulls following the Englishman’s sacking by Chelsea.

Potter left Brighton to take over at Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract in September but was dismissed on Sunday after less than seven months in charge.

De Zerbi filled the vacancy at the Amex Stadium and the Italian, who has caught the eye with his results and style of play, has been linked with the vacant managerial roles at Chelsea and Tottenham.

More details on SportsDesk.