A dead body found at sea last week has been identified as a diver who had been reported missing.
On November 26 police said a dead body had been found off Filfla but were unable to identify it.
Photo: Police.
In a statement on Friday, the police said the cadaver had been identified as belonging to 42-year-old Danilo Scolari, a diver who had been reported missing six days earlier.
Scolari had last seen near the freeport wearing a camouflage wetsuit on Sunday, November 21.
The police thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.
