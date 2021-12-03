A dead body found at sea last week has been identified as a diver who had been reported missing.

On November 26 police said a dead body had been found off Filfla but were unable to identify it.

Photo: Police.

In a statement on Friday, the police said the cadaver had been identified as belonging to 42-year-old Danilo Scolari, a diver who had been reported missing six days earlier.

Scolari had last seen near the freeport wearing a camouflage wetsuit on Sunday, November 21.

The police thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.