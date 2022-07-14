A corpse was found in an advanced state of decomposition in Birzebbuġa, on Thursday evening, police said.

The dead man was found at about 6.30pm near a parking lot opposite Għar Dalam.

He could not be immediately identified and an autopsy will be held.

The police are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

The grim discovery was made at the police remain on the lookout for two missing elderly men. One was reported missing from Gudja and another from St Vincent de Paul Home.