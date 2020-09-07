Dead animals are being dumped in grey recycling bags on a "daily basis", the national waste agency has said.

WasteServ shared a picture of a rabbit carcass in its waste processing plant in an attempt to raise awareness of the risk to the health and safety of its employees.

Grey bags are designated for materials that can be recycled, like cardboard and plastic.

“Unfortunately, dead animals are still a daily occurrence on our recycling line through the grey recyclables bag," WasteServ said.

"This is wrong on so many counts. Please help us safeguard our workers and support them in the noble task they have in hand."

A company spokeswoman said that the WasteServ incinerator is available for people to deposit their dead animal for incineration.

Otherwise, people can call the Cleansing Department for the proper disposal of such waste when the dead animal is on a public road.