A lifeless body, believed to be a woman, was found in the sea off Marsalforn on Thursday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the discovery at 11.15am and the corpse was brought to shore on an AFM boat.

It was in an advanced stage of decomposition and could not be immediately identified.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is holding an inquiry and an autopsy will be held to establish the cause of death.