"CODA," the heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family defying the odds, on Sunday won the top prize on Oscars night for best picture.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby -- who can hear -- as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate. Deaf actors feature in several lead roles.

It beat a crowded field that included "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" to take home the coveted prize from the 94th Academy Awards.

Will Smith wins best actor Oscar for 'King Richard'

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard in the tennis biopic "King Richard," taking home the trophy minutes after he went viral for slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said through tears.

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood,

Not long before he earned his golden statuette, Smith sparked controversy at the gala by storming onstage and slapping Rock, who made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I'm hoping the Academy invites me back," Smith said to close his speech.

Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Jessica Chastain took home the Oscar for best actress, a reward for her remarkable physical transformation into a larger-than-life US televangelist in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Chastain, 45, won over Academy voters with a performance that saw her don complex prosthetics, wigs and layers of Tammy Faye Bakker's trademark heavy makeup every day on set in order to embody the late singer-turned-minister and LGBTQ activist.

US actress Jessica Chastain.

She bested Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") to win the prize.

Oscar winners in main categories

The following were the main Oscar winners by category.

Deaf drama "CODA" won for best picture, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home acting awards, but "Dune" was the overall big winner with trophies in six categories including best original score and best cinematography.

Best picture: "CODA"

Best director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Best international feature film: "Drive My Car" (Japan)

Best animated feature: "Encanto"

Best documentary feature: "Summer of Soul"

Best original screenplay: "Belfast" - Kenneth Branagh

Best adapted screenplay: "CODA" - Sian Heder

Best original score: "Dune" - Hans Zimmer

Best original song: "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

