Two days since the latest Audit Office report on the Vitals hospital concession contract, the government has been maintaining a 'deafening silence', Opposition leader Adrian Delia said on Thursday.

The Office on Tuesday issued an 'addendum' to a previous report, basing itself on a memorandum of understanding signed by the government with the investors, before the call for expressions of interest in the hospitals concession was even issued.

In a previous report on July 7, the Audit Office found collusion and said the deal with Vitals should not have gone ahead.

"Through their silence, inaction and failure to shoulder responsibility, Robert Abela, Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi instead of protecting the people, are siding with foreign companies which are robbing the people at €250,000 daily," Delia said.

This scandalous contract should be rescinded immediately and he would continue to insist in court that it be declared null.

Delia insisted that public health remained a priority for the Nationalist Party. He referred to the COVID-19 pandemic and insisted that the government should be clear in its actions and should put public health before everything else.

He also criticised the government for not reacting to his call for three days of leave to be given to the frontliners in the fight against the pandemic in Malta.