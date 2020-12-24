European and British negotiators finalised a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, officials from both sides said.

"We have finally found an agreement," the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"It was a long and winding road, but we have a good deal at the end of it," she said. "The single market will be fair and remain so."

The announcement came after days of intense back and forth between von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

More soon