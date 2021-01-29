A political deal has been reached on a €90 billion EU fund to help promote employment and social inclusion in member states over the next seven years.

The agreement on the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) was reached between the European Parliament and EU member states in the Council.

Maltese MEP David Casa is the European Parliament's lead negotiator on the ESF+, which will provide resources to member states for economic and societal recovery after the COVID-19 health crisis.

The fund is the EU's main tool for promoting employment and social inclusion by helping people get work, or a better job, integrating disadvantaged people into society and ensuring fair opportunities.

In Malta, part of the fund is administered by Jobs Plus through initiatives like the Access to Employment Scheme. Public sector organisations, local councils, and NGOs also benefit from the fund.

The European Parliament and the Council will have to formally approve the ESF+ Regulation before it comes into force.

Casa said he was "proud" that an agreement has been reached.

"I now urge both institutions to get it approved as quickly as possible so that governments can use this money to fund various schemes focusing on employment, training, and social inclusion,” he said.