The United Nations rights chief decried Wednesday the racist attacks on Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior during a match in Spain, urging concerted efforts to root racism out of sports.

“We are calling on all those organised sport events everywhere in the world to counter and combat and prevent racism,” Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva.

His comments came after 22-year-old Real Madrid forward Vinicius was targeted with shouts of “monkey” from the stands during a match in Valencia on Sunday — the latest in a series of racist attacks against him.

