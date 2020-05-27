An agreement has been reached between Air Malta and the Union of Cabin Crew, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced on Wednesday.

He said on Facebook the cabin crew’s vote will help the airline get out of the current crisis and become more sustainable.

Cabin crew will return to the negotiating table with Air Malta following the intervention of Schembri who presided over a mediatory meeting a week ago today.

The minister intervened after the union called off negotiations with the airline claiming the company had a change of heart on re-employing 145 fixed-term casual employees as cabin crew.

Schembri said on Wednesday all cabin crew will be retaining their job but they will be giving up some of their conditions, the minister said without going into details.

Negotiations, he said, were long and tough but as a result of the workers’ sacrifice, the airline would be able to operate in a more competitive manner.

“For this I thank them,” he said.

Schembri then appealed to the Union of Airline Pilots to also cooperate for the airline’s operating expenses to be reduced.

The government, he said, will continue to see how it could help the company but operational efficiency had to first be tackled before financial aid in line with European Commission rules could be given.

“Only in this way can we see Air Malta start flying again in the best interest of the country,” Schembri said.